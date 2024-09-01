The 3-Ingredient Popcorn Upgrade For Sweet And Salty Bites

If trying a simple kettle corn is the only way you've dabbled in sweet flavors on your popcorn, it's time to go a step further. There are plenty of ways to turn your popcorn into a tasty, dessert-worthy treat, including incorporating caramel (which turns it into the perfect crunchy ice cream topping), adding melted marshmallows to make Rice Krispie-inspired treats, and creating a sweet glaze with melted cotton candy. But if you want an elevated way to stay in the sweet-and-salty lane without fully diving into the sweet popcorn waters just yet, go for peanut butter and honey with a bit of sugar instead.

Whether you're using it on toast or in your popcorn bowls, peanut butter and honey is a combination that never fails. The saltiness of the peanut butter perfectly balances out the bright sweetness of the honey and sugar, but contrast isn't all that these toppings are good for. When you melt the former, all of the elements become nice and gooey, creating sticky bites and clumping the popped kernels together. Plus, these are likely three ingredients that you have on hand already, so this snack can't get much easier to whip up.