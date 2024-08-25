15 Best Breweries To Watch Football In Atlanta
As grills fire up and colorful collegiate banners fly high, it's undeniable that the South's favorite season is back in full force. Kicking off at the end of August, football season is practically a months-long national holiday complete with its own laundry list of traditions, superstitions, and, of course, foods. Ask any Southerner what pairs best with a Saturday or Sunday afternoon tailgate and you're bound to hear at least one common refrain: beer.
Whether tapped from a keg or carefully poured into an ice-cold glass, beer has become as much a part of football tradition as barbecue and tuning into College Game Day. Georgia has a particularly strong history of both pastimes, with 18 collegiate football teams, including the two-time CFP National Championship-winning University of Georgia Bulldogs, and more than 180 craft breweries producing nearly half a million barrels of beer annually, according to the Brewers Association.
As a UGA alumnus and lifelong Atlanta resident, I've sipped my way through my fair share of these local haunts on a crowded game day afternoon and am here to lend my expertise to those craving a taste of Southern tradition. These are the best breweries at which to pull up a chair, pour a pint, and watch football in Atlanta.
Dr. Scofflaw's Labratory at The Works
If you're looking to park a stroller and a pooch for a couple of hours to watch the game, you can't go wrong with Dr. Scofflaw's Labratory at The Works. A dog-friendly patio, ample seating, and plenty of strategically placed TVs make this Upper Westside brewery the perfect place to catch your favorite team.
So named for prohibition-era drinkers who dared to "scoff at the law," Scofflaw's beers pay homage to this rebellious attitude with experimental spirits ranging from the bold and barrel-aged to the fresh and fruity. The R&D brewery boasts 76 taps pouring longtime favorites like Scofflaw's signature Basement IPA as well as newly developed lagers, sours, and double IPAs, and even a few fruity seltzers for gluten-free folks. When you start to feel peckish, you can simply wander next door to Chattahoochee Food Works food hall (beer still in hand) to mix and match flavors from 30 different vendors.
(404) 254-3846
214 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Sweetwater Brewing Company Taproom
Atlanta's largest and most recognizable craft brewery, Sweetwater Brewing Company's Taproom underwent a major renovation in 2019 that completely transformed the 25,000-square-foot Midtown space into a crowd-friendly gathering place perfect for a game-day get-together. Grab a picnic table on the sprawling patio to soak up some Vitamin D with your signature 420 Extra Pale Ale or pull up a chair at one of the indoor high-tops to snack on brewpub fare like Spring Mountain chicken wings or a pimento grilled cheese sandwich while you watch the game on one of the mounted TVs.
Known for its West Coast-style brews, Sweetwater has been a transformative part of the Atlanta craft brewery scene for over 25 years. Colorado-born founders Freddy Bensch and Kevin McNerney are credited with introducing different styles of bitter IPAs to the Southern palate. While bitter brews are certainly a signature here, you'll also find more delicate sips like the classic blueberry-infused what ale Sweetwater Blue or the simple toasted lager dubbed Burnout.
(404) 691-2537
195 Ottley Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Wild Heaven
For one-stop, family-friendly football viewing, you can't do much better than Wild Heaven's West End brewery and gardens. Its prime location along the Atlanta Beltline's Westside Trail makes it an easy spot to reach without a car — a bonus for those looking to imbibe for several hours — and a huge array of craft beers and Georgia-grown wines entice just about any taste (though there are currently two other locations in the Atlanta area to choose from).
Sit inside on a cozy worn-in couch to watch the game on one of several large TVs, or head outside on a commercial break to enjoy lawn games and people-watching on the dog-friendly patio. Either way, you won't be far from a tap pouring Wild Heaven's popular Emergency Drinking Beer or seasonal sips like Oktoberfest-style Fest Beer and the coffee-infused Ode to Mercy. Soak up some of those spirits with street-style tacos and burritos from local Tex-Mex joint Taqueria El Tesoro.
Variant Brewing Company
Small but mighty Variant Brewing is a more under-the-radar game-day spot outside of the Atlanta city limits. Perched in the suburbs of downtown Roswell, this purpose-built space offers a few barstools, several long indoor tables, and a quaint covered patio equipped with fans and plenty of TVs for watching the big game.
Rather than a brewery built to accommodate crowds, this is more of a craft pub where everyone knows your name. The intimate nature of the space makes it a more low-key spot to watch your favorite team, but that's exactly how the regulars like it. Pony up to the bar to check out what's on tap — those tired of the typical IPA will find plenty to love here. The menu reads like a wine list, divided into flavor profiles ranging from "light, crisp & refreshing" to "dark & roasty." For your next game day indulgence, try sipping on a German-style kӧlsch or a tart raspberry-lemon gose.
(678) 242-8189
66 Norcross St Roswell, GA 30075
Bold Monk Brewing Company
Imbibing at Bold Monk Brewing Company on the Upper Westside is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure. Want to feel like you're watching football at a rich friend's house? Head up to the second story where you'll find a flat-screen TV, worn leather sofas, and a secondary bar with a curated set of taps. Looking to socialize while keeping an eye on the score? The beer garden is a prime spot to gather during the (slightly) cooler fall months as you sip on Belgian-style wheat beers and nosh on Neapolitan-style pizzas.
Need a break from the revelry? Head to the library-like lounge to browse for a book with a house-made cocktail in hand. No matter the vibe you're craving, Bold Monk has a beer and a bite to satisfy. The hugely varied bistro-style menu makes this Westside brewery a must for game-day crowds looking to elevate their watch party experience, especially when paired with Belgian-style sips like The Way Tripel with light yet refreshing melon and citrus notes.
(404) 390-3288
1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Building D, Atlanta, GA 30318
Glover Park Brewery
Perched two blocks from the historic Marietta Square, this OTP (outside the perimeter) brewery captures the casual vibe of this popular suburb with its exposed brick walls, light-draped patio, and small but varied selection of house brews. Taps change regularly, but you're bound to find something you like from the curated selection of lagers, West Coast IPAs, stouts, and even seltzers on the menu. Not a beer drinker? Not a problem. Glover Park serves up refreshing cocktails and wines on draft, plus a small selection of non-alcoholic beers.
In addition to the thoughtful drink options, Glover Park's dog-friendly beer garden and kid-approved taproom (both equipped with mounted TVs) make it an ideal spot to watch the game with your whole crew. A handful of food trucks serving everything from barbecue and brats to fan-favorite pizzas ensures you have ample sustenance to go with a day of drinking. In the off-season, you can keep the game-day spirit alive by joining one of Glover Park's regular corn hole tournaments.
(770) 693-2417
65 Atlanta St SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Reformation Brewery
Though it's a bit of a hike from the city center, Reformation Brewery in Woodstock is a top spot to catch a football game if you find yourself in the North Atlanta suburbs. The vibe here is chill and welcoming with large TVs and projection screens mounted all around the bar ensuring that wherever you sit, you'll have a great view of the action. And let's not forget the beer — Reformation has a quality selection, from crisp IPAs to smooth porters and even a wine-inspired sour ale. You'll also find an impressive array of canned craft cocktails like a watermelon margarita or a French 75.
Once you've found your perfect sip, all you have to do is choose where to sit. Whether you're inside the brewery or outdoors beneath the trees, it's a comfortable place to settle in for the game. Thanks to Reformation's local partnerships, you'll find a rotating selection of mouthwatering food trucks waiting to satisfy your game day cravings.
Round Trip Brewing Company
A newer addition to the booming Atlanta brewery scene, Round Trip Brewing first brought its German-style beer to West Midtown in 2021. But for the best game-day vibes, you'll want to head to the brewery's brand-new taproom in East Cobb. Round Trip Brewing's second taproom is a football fan's haven thanks to a large inflatable screen on an astroturf lawn that showcases the biggest games all weekend long — of course, there's also a large mounted TV inside. Round Trip does double duty as a taproom and brewpub serving shareable snacks like buffalo chicken dip and pretzel bites to please even the pickiest palates.
As for beer, Round Trip Brewing specializes in both traditional and experimental twists on regional Bavarian brews. During football season, sip on the taproom's unique Märzen-style Oktoberfest beer or opt for a year-round favorite, the malty and slightly hoppy Straight Outta Munich Special Helles.
Fire Maker Brewing Company
Fire Maker Brewing Company occupies a prime address for sports fans. Just 15 minutes (without notorious Atlanta traffic) from both Truist Park and Mercedez-Benz Stadium, the centrally located Upper Westside taproom is perfect both for pregaming and football viewing. A collection of 14 large, strategically placed TVs ensures you don't miss a minute of the action, whether you're propped up at the bar or lounging in the Beer Garden.
The dog- and kid-friendly patio adds to the convivial ambiance by day, though you'll want to call a sitter if you're coming for a nighttime game — kids aren't allowed in the taproom past 8:30 p.m. When it comes to libations, Fire Maker's beers tend to err on the lighter side, with several blondes and fruity sours on tap. However, that doesn't mean lovers of bitter brews are left out to dry. An impressive variety of IPA styles are available to sip, as well as a robust bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Stout for those looking for a taste of the darker stuff.
(678) 705-8777
975 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Monday Night Garage
As its name suggests, this experimental taproom on the Westside Beltline trail is the place to be for Monday Night football. Throughout the NFL season, Monday Night Garage stays open until 11 p.m. on Mondays, serving $5 beers and Monday-exclusive wood-fired wings to extend the weekend just a little longer.
Unlike its West Midtown sister brewery, this location specializes in barrel-aged brews and small-batch sours, making it an ideal spot for beer connoisseurs with a football problem. If you're craving Monday Night classics like tart and tangy Dr. Robot or the tropical and hoppy Slap Fight, you're in luck. This taproom also serves those year-round favorites, alongside hand-crafted cocktails featuring its own Sneaky Pete Spirits and wood-fired sourdough pizzas. College football fans aren't left out here, either. Keep an eye out for the occasional watch party, when Monday Night Garage projects select weekend games across the back wall.
New Realm Brewing Company
Thanks to its location along the Atlanta Beltline, New Realm Brewing is a hub of activity all week long. Fall football weekends are no exception, as fans gather in the two-story brewpub to catch their favorite team with a side of cold beer, shareable bites, and people watching.
The second-floor terrace is a favorite spot for year-round sipping, but cooler weather during football season attracts large crowds so you'll want to arrive early to snag a seat. TVs dot the inside taproom, where seemingly every type of beer can be found. Highlights include super-hoppy Hazy Like a Fox and the award-winning Blackberry Smoke American Lager. Seasonally rotating seltzers and cocktails made with house-distilled spirits are also available for those who prefer a lighter drink. But what really sets New Realm apart is its huge food menu. Boasting some well-loved burgers, shareable pizzas, and eclectic appetizers, this Beltline brewpub ensures you're well-fueled for a day full of football.
(404) 968-2777
550 Somerset Terrace NE, Unit 101, Atlanta, GA 30306
Pontoon Brewing
Thanks to a recent refresh, Sandy Springs taproom Pontoon Brewing has transformed into a cozy game-day-ready hangout. Additional mounted TVs make it easy to catch the highlights without making the taproom feel like a sports bar, while worn-in couches, plenty of tables, and a simple barstool-lined counter provide ample seating for fans and beer lovers alike.
A picnic table-lined parking lot patio provides a sublime spot to soak up some vitamin D and let little ones and pets expel some extra energy while you sip on classics like New Wave Premium Ale or a seasonal taproom exclusive. Fall flavors might include The Great Punkin' Spice Imperial Brown Ale or the Tall Dark & Smokey Smoked Porter, both options that pair well with crisp autumn air and game-day excitement. Feeling peckish? A rotating array of local food trucks usually hangs around to serve up snacks, though Pontoon is currently working on upgrading its in-house offerings to help satisfy a linebacker-sized appetite.
(770) 674-1075
8601 Dunwoody Place, Building 500, Suite 500, Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Sceptre Brewing Arts
As quirky as the surrounding Oakhurst neighborhood, Sceptre Brewing Arts is a food-forward brewpub that elevates game-day fare to mouthwatering new heights. The weekly changing menu comes courtesy of a rotating lineup of guest chefs, ensuring that you'll probably never have the same dish twice. No matter which bite you choose, there's a beer to pair with it. Georgia's first Craft Malt-certified brewpub, Sceptre specializes in American-style beers featuring Southern-sourced malt. Notable sips include the blood orange- and hibiscus-infused Inner Luv Sour, the Spots of Grandeur East Coast IPA, and the spice-forward Second Breakfast Winter Warmer.
During the weekend, you'll want to grab a seat in the beer garden, where a projector and oversized screens are set up to show the game in a larger-than-life format. Look out for seasonal sips showing up on tap throughout the fall, like Oktoberfest-ready Guten Geist Märzen.
(404) 428-4359
630 East Lake Dr, Suite E, Decatur, GA 30030
Three Taverns Brewery
Known for experimental sours, rich stouts, and hazy IPAs, Three Taverns Brewery has been delighting the palates of Atlanta beer lovers for over a decade. In all that time, the Three Taverns crew has learned a thing or two about entertaining a crowd. The signature Decatur taproom (appropriately dubbed "The Parlour") has a warm and cozy vibe with exposed brick walls and soft lantern light that evokes a far more homestyle feel than the typical warehouse. A menu of fan-favorite fare from local pizzeria Prosper House Kitchen ensures hungry fans stay satisfied. Last but not least, the dog- and kid-friendly patio makes all-day imbibing a relaxed family affair.
When it comes to vibes, Three Taverns has that down, too. On a normal day, the brewery prefers to create a space that promotes meaningful connection — that means no (or few) screens. On game days though, there's often an exception. The venue will periodically pull out a large projection screen to showcase college football (typically UGA) games and NFL (usually the Atlanta Falcons) matches throughout the fall.
(404) 600-3355
121 New St, Decatur, GA, 30030
Creature Comforts Brewing Company
If you're willing to take a little day trip from Atlanta, there's really nowhere like Athens for a true college game-day experience. The home of the University of Georgia Bulldogs is also the birthplace of cult-favorite brewery Creature Comforts of Tropicalia IPA fame. Unfamiliar? Take another watch of "Avengers: Endgame" and you'll find it was actually Thor's beer of choice, per Atlanta Magazine.
The Athens-based brewery occupies a top tailgating location on the edge of the historic downtown district, roughly a mile from Sanford Stadium. Swing by the light-filled taproom for a pregame Classic City Lager, or grab a barstool and get comfortable as you watch the game from any of the handful of mounted TVs lining the walls. Either way, you'll be surrounded by school spirit and plenty of craft brews to keep your palate pleased during four quarters of game-day excitement.
(706) 410-1043
271 W Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601
Methodology
So, how did I choose the best breweries to watch football in Atlanta? It all came down to a few main factors. Firstly, I looked for breweries that have multiple TVs and/or have a history of hosting watch parties. Both are key components in creating the buzzy game-day atmosphere that I'm after. Second, I looked at what kinds of beer they brew. Is there enough variety to keep your palate entertained for four whole quarters of gameplay?
Next, I wanted to make sure there was an easy food option within arm's reach. Hosting local food trucks, having partnerships with neighboring restaurants, or simply allowing patrons to bring in sustenance from a nearby food hall all qualify these breweries as game day approved. Lastly, having ample seating and ideally a family-friendly outdoor space is paramount to an enjoyable day of football viewing away from home, especially on crisp fall days when the weather is just right.