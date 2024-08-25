15 Best Breweries To Watch Football In Atlanta

As grills fire up and colorful collegiate banners fly high, it's undeniable that the South's favorite season is back in full force. Kicking off at the end of August, football season is practically a months-long national holiday complete with its own laundry list of traditions, superstitions, and, of course, foods. Ask any Southerner what pairs best with a Saturday or Sunday afternoon tailgate and you're bound to hear at least one common refrain: beer.

Whether tapped from a keg or carefully poured into an ice-cold glass, beer has become as much a part of football tradition as barbecue and tuning into College Game Day. Georgia has a particularly strong history of both pastimes, with 18 collegiate football teams, including the two-time CFP National Championship-winning University of Georgia Bulldogs, and more than 180 craft breweries producing nearly half a million barrels of beer annually, according to the Brewers Association.

As a UGA alumnus and lifelong Atlanta resident, I've sipped my way through my fair share of these local haunts on a crowded game day afternoon and am here to lend my expertise to those craving a taste of Southern tradition. These are the best breweries at which to pull up a chair, pour a pint, and watch football in Atlanta.