How A Mistake Led To The Invention Of Wheaties

Not only was the making of Wheaties cereal inspired by a happy accident, but the naming process of the cereal itself was also a type of dance with luck. Company executives at Washburn Crosby thought it would be great fun to host an in-house contest for its employees to come up with potential names for the cereal product. While Nukeys, Nutties, and Gold Medal Wheat Flakes joined the ranks of rejected submissions, Wheaties eventually claimed the winning title and ended up printed on boxes. And Wheaties isn't the only cereal that was stumbled upon by a surprised mill worker.

In the 1800s, neglected wheat dough meant for hospital patients that had been forgotten about was rolled out, drying into flat flakes rather than bread. A doctor then added milk to the wheat pieces to make them more digestible. This particular mishap led to what we now know as American cereal in general, and specifically paved the way for Corn Flakes, where, similarly, a forgotten batch was discovered to be easier to work with and bake. Perhaps the inadvertent invention of these cereals can encourage you to embrace accidental mistakes of your own as you pour your favorite cereals to make homemade chocolate crunch bars and come up with creative ways to use breakfast cereals in your snacks and meals recipes.