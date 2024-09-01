What's The Difference Between Clarified And Infused Cocktails?

From methods to mouthfeel, garnishes to flavors, bartending jargon can intimidate even experienced bar-goers. Roll up with your friends to a cocktail lounge and you may be met with a menu that lists clarified and infused cocktail drinks. Before you give the hardworking bartender your order, we're here to help you navigate common terms in the world of hospitality so that the drink you crave is the one that ends up in your hands.

Bartenders have a tool box of tactics that can help them pour delicious sippers for you to nurse (or gulp, we don't judge). While clarifying cocktails can take out impurities found in booze, infusions can add flavor. Both result in different textures and tastes, so knowing the difference as you browse cocktail names can help you choose from a clarified jungle bird and a gimlet made with basil-infused gin — without having to shyly ask your bestie what is what.