How To Use Sweet Potatoes To Make Delicious Vegan Chocolate Frosting

It may be hard to believe that a luscious and rich chocolate frosting can be made vegan without heavy cream or butter, but it is possible. The trick to making a delicious vegan chocolate topping is to use cooked sweet potatoes. The sweet potatoes act as the binder and base for vegan chocolate frosting, meaning you won't need to use eggs or butter. And since the tubers have a mild taste and sweetness, the coating won't taste like vegetables. Instead, chocolate's rich flavors will come through, perfectly balanced.

Ready to make smooth and creamy vegan chocolate frosting that tastes amazing? First, cook your sweet potatoes and peel them. How you cook the spuds is up to you. You can use an air fryer to bake the sweet potatoes, an oven, a water-filled saucepan over the stovetop, or a microwave. If you're using the microwave, a knife that slides in or a fork that can mash the flesh easily are signs your microwave sweet potato is done cooking.

Then add the cooked sweet potatoes to the bowl of a blender or food processor. You can also use an immersion blender and mixing bowl. Add in melted vegan chocolate and process until the mixture is smooth and creamy. To thicken the mixture, blend in more cooked sweet potatoes.