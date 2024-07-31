Homemade Toasted Coconut Sugar Is The Boost Your Baked Goods Are Missing

Not all sugars are created equal. When it comes to baking, there are more options than just white and brown sugar. While nearly everyone knows about brown sugar, not everyone knows about its delicious substitute: coconut sugar. This sugar comes from coconut tree flower sap and looks and tastes almost exactly like brown sugar. The best part is it uses a one-to-one ratio so using it in recipes is easy.

While it provides a rich and earthy taste to baked goods, coconut sugar does not actually taste coconutty. To create the sweet and creamy flavor that coconuts are known for, a little homemade ingenuity is required. Some unsweetened shredded coconut and sugar is all that is needed to make homemade toasted coconut sugar.

You just need to toast a cup of unsweetened coconut flakes in a hot oven by spreading them on a baking sheet and heating at around 325 degrees Fahrenheit until they turn a lovely warm brown. Be careful not to burn them though — stir every couple of minutes. They shouldn't take more than 6-8 minutes to be ready. Alternatively, toast them slowly in a dry pan on the stovetop. Let them cool then blitz in a food processor with a cup of regular granulated sugar.

The result is a sugar substitute that carries with it a warm, toasty coconut flavor. Not only does it taste great, but it is super easy to make large batches for big bakes. Its uses are quite versatile too.