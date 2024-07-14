Toasted Sugar Goes A Long Way In Giving Cookies A Deeper Flavor

Sometimes, when a cookie comes out of the oven, it can be a little unremarkable in terms of flavor. Maybe you forgot to add a little salt, or maybe the dough was missing a splash of bourbon, which takes your favorite cookies to the next level. Perhaps the cookies just needed a bit more sugar, but not just any sugar — toasted sugar.

Toasted sugar is simply sugar that has been heated in the oven until caramelized but not melted into a syrup or burnt to a crisp. Toasted sugar adds depth and caramel notes to your cookies and desserts. To toast sugar, you need to go low and slow — at least two hours (but no longer than four) in an oven preheated to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit. The longer you toast the sugar, the more the toasty, caramelized notes develop. The sugar also deepens in color from lightly tan to somewhat brown, almost resembling light brown sugar. As the sugar toasts in the oven, stirring it occasionally with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula will encourage even browning.

As for the vessel you should toast the sugar on, a parchment paper lined baking sheet will do. Ceramic or glass bakeware works, too; glassware is not the best heat conductor, which means you won't run into the problem of burning the sugar when it's in the oven. Sometimes, using this type of cookware can be tricky, but we've covered the tips you need to know when cooking with glassware.