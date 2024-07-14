Toasted Sugar Goes A Long Way In Giving Cookies A Deeper Flavor
Sometimes, when a cookie comes out of the oven, it can be a little unremarkable in terms of flavor. Maybe you forgot to add a little salt, or maybe the dough was missing a splash of bourbon, which takes your favorite cookies to the next level. Perhaps the cookies just needed a bit more sugar, but not just any sugar — toasted sugar.
Toasted sugar is simply sugar that has been heated in the oven until caramelized but not melted into a syrup or burnt to a crisp. Toasted sugar adds depth and caramel notes to your cookies and desserts. To toast sugar, you need to go low and slow — at least two hours (but no longer than four) in an oven preheated to about 300 degrees Fahrenheit. The longer you toast the sugar, the more the toasty, caramelized notes develop. The sugar also deepens in color from lightly tan to somewhat brown, almost resembling light brown sugar. As the sugar toasts in the oven, stirring it occasionally with a wooden spoon or rubber spatula will encourage even browning.
As for the vessel you should toast the sugar on, a parchment paper lined baking sheet will do. Ceramic or glass bakeware works, too; glassware is not the best heat conductor, which means you won't run into the problem of burning the sugar when it's in the oven. Sometimes, using this type of cookware can be tricky, but we've covered the tips you need to know when cooking with glassware.
Use toasted sugar as you would use granulated sugar
Once your toasted sugar is ready, allow it to cool completely before storing it in an airtight container. You can use the toasted sugar as you would use granulated sugar interchangeably. To start, use the toasted sugar directly in your favorite cookie batter. You can also coat the cookies, like sugar cookies, with the toasted sugar. Additionally, you can use your toasted sugar directly in cake, muffin, or pancake batter.
But the applications for toasted sugar go beyond just giving cookies a deeper flavor. Let's say you're craving a classic crème brûlée, one of the easiest gourmet desserts you'll ever make. Instead of topping the creamy custard with granulated sugar, use the toasted sugar. Then, torch the sugar with a kitchen blowtorch and enjoy a sugar shell with extra caramel flavor.
Another application for your homemade toasted sugar is to add it to your hot beverages, like lattes and chais. Thanks to its toasted and caramel notes, your drinks will have deeper flavors. Additionally, the sugar tastes a little bit less sweet for those who enjoy not-too-sweet drinks or desserts.