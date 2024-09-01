The Water-To-Flour Ratio For Baking Bread With The Yudane Method

For those who don't bake bread often, it can be an incredibly intimidating task. The wrong room temperature, some old yeast, or even forgetting about your dough for a minute, could ruin hours — even days — of work. There are a lot of fool-proof bread-baking tips to help ensure you pull a perfectly crusted, mouth-watering loaf out of the oven. The yudane method, which roughly translates to the "water roux" method in Japanese, focuses more on texture, producing soft, roll-like loaves of weightless bread.

The yudane method is very easy to do, and while it can work for many bread recipes, we recommend using it when you're looking to bake fluffy bread like dinner rolls or challah. It typically calls for a 1:1 ratio of flour to (an equally weighted amount) of boiling water. However, some recipes require more water than flour; for those, you can mix the boiling water with about 20% of the flour before adding it to the rest of the ingredients including the remaining flour. Please note, you only want to mix the flour with the boiling water, not yeast or any other ingredients — which you'd run the risk of burning. Then, once your boiling water-flour mixture has cooled, you can add it to the rest of your ingredients.