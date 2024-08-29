The One Ingredient That Makes Creole Potato Salad Stand Out From The Rest

Though they're all made with love, the similarities between potato salads ends there. While some are made with a variety of potatoes, others are given their own special flair with herbs like thyme or dill. They all have their own characteristics, but none are quite as unique as Creole potato salad. Creole mustard, the ingredient that gives it an interesting spin, is what sets the dish apart from the others.

Creole mustard is the spiced condiment you need in your pantry, especially when it's time to whip up a batch of potato salad. There are a handful of ingredients that go into the dish, but Creole mustard is the most crucial component. The mustard is an extremely layered condiment — it's made with both brown and yellow mustard seeds, horseradish, and vinegar, giving it a zesty, fiery touch. The mustard is sweetened with something dark and rich like brown sugar or honey, then rounded out with a savory Creole seasoning containing paprika, oregano, garlic and onion powder, thyme, and basil.

The condiment is spicy, sweet, tangy, and all-around perfect for potato salad. The Creole version of the classic recipe still has all the makings of a traditional potato salad — celery, hard-boiled eggs, and green onions. But it's the Creole mustard mixed with the mayonnaise and vinegar that elevates all the ingredients with a resonant spice.