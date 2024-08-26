A Chili Guru Shares The 11 Ingredients You Should To Elevate Store-Bought Sriracha
When it comes to adding a tangy and flavorful kick to your meals, few condiments are as beloved as sriracha. Its perfect blend of savory, sweet, and lightly-spicy flavors allows it to be used in many unique ways, including everything from a topping on salads and stir-fries to a flavoring agent on steaks and in soups. While sriracha can be made at home, which allows you full creative agency over the blend and balance of ingredients, sometimes it's easier and quicker to opt for the store-bought version instead. Plus, it means you'll always have a bottle, ready-to-use, in your cupboard. And though it's convenient and tasty, there's no denying that bottled sriracha can sometimes lack the depth and complexity that you can achieve with a homemade sauce. However, with a few simple upgrades, most of which are ingredients that you likely already have in the kitchen, you can take store-bought sriracha to new heights. Invigorate it with a revitalized freshness or completely transform its flavor profile into something new and exciting.
For expert advice on how to take your sriracha to the next level, we spoke with ChilliChump, a seasoned chili grower and hot sauce producer who shares the behind-the-scenes of chili preparation on his YouTube channel. You can utilize these simple tips regardless of your experience; whether you're a spice enthusiast or simply looking to switch things up, there's something here for everyone.
Fresh garlic
Although most store-bought srirachas already contain garlic, the flavor is somewhat muted. ChilliChump recommends adding fresh garlic to bring its punchy and aromatic taste to the forefront. Plus, he notes that, as a bonus, the sauce will smell even better, too. The inclusion of a clove or two is a simple but surefire way to elevate the sauce. How much you choose to include is dependent on personal preference; one clove will give you a subtle flavor that won't overpower the sauce, but garlic enthusiasts may want to opt for between two and three cloves for a more notable garlic presence and a richer flavor overall.
You can incorporate fresh garlic into preprepared sriracha by mincing or grating in a few peeled cloves and stirring them into the sauce, or by creating a paste with a mortar and pestle and swirling it into the sriracha. The latter method will ensure that the garlic flavor distributes more evenly. If the taste becomes too pungent, you may want to rebalance the sauce by adding an extra source of sweetness, such as a teaspoon or two of sugar. Alternatively, you can gently fry your chopped garlic in a little oil over a low heat until fragrant before adding it to the sauce. The heat reduces the sharpness and intensity of the garlic by making it milder and slightly sweeter. This ensures a more nuanced flavor profile and better overall balance.
Black garlic
If you're partial to the distinct aroma of garlic, but prefer a slightly more subtle or sweet variation, black garlic is the addition your sriracha needs. As ChilliChump puts it, black garlic "... adds the aroma and flavor of garlic with a caramelized sweetness that offsets the sharp garlic notes" — which means it will add tasty and rich notes of smoky sweetness without overpowering your sriracha. As somewhat of a luxury ingredient with a unique and complex taste, black garlic can totally transform store-bought sriracha, by putting a sophisticated and nuanced twist on it. It complements the zesty, spicy notes of the sauce with its robust, molasses-like taste.
When incorporating black garlic into the sriracha, you'll want to use a similar approach as you would with roasted garlic. Gently mashing the cloves into a paste and stir it into the sauce. ChilliChump points out, however, that black garlic can thicken this sauce up a lot. To get the sauce back to its regular state, simply add either water or a mix of water and vinegar in increments until the sriracha is sufficiently thinned out.
Cumin seeds
Cumin has a distinctly rich, warm, and earthy flavor, which makes it ideal for adding to sriracha. The nutty and citrusy flavor can complement the flavors of garlic and chili beautifully. ChilliChump recommends using toasted cumin seeds, which offer more flavor and warmth than pre-ground cumin. The toasting process helps to extract essential oils from the seeds, thus amplifying their taste."Toast up some cumin seeds, then crush them into powder before mixing with your sriracha," says ChilliChump. He adds that this step is a quick and easy one, and will no doubt add a whole new dimension to your sauce and imbue it with a robust earthiness.
To switch things up even more, you can grind the seeds a little coarser, or even leave some whole, before mixing them into the sriracha. A coarser texture will offer your sriracha some crunch, which can make for a more interesting consistency and exciting bite. Be mindful, however, that whole cumin seeds pack an intense flavor punch that may be slightly overpowering for some. So, aim for a finer texture if you want to avoid an excessively-strong taste.
Anchovies
Divisive as they may be, there's no doubt that anchovies pack a powerful umami punch. This makes them an ideal tool for adding a salty flavor to dishes. ChilliChump shares that sriracha is traditionally made with these tiny fish. As such, adding anchovies only heightens the already-present umami flavors, granting the sriracha a rich and savory deepness that perfectly complements its tanginess and spiciness. If the saltiness becomes a little too intense, you can offset the flavor with a source of sweetness. The result is a full-bodied and nuanced sriracha that is truly moreish.
Anchovies should blend smoothly and easily into sriracha; their oiliness and delicate texture may also make the sauce silkier and smoother, and impart a notable unctuousness to it. Moreover, the oils not only help the anchovies blend seamlessly into the sauce, but they also offer a nutritional boost. Indeed, anchovies are high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to be beneficial to both the heart and brain. Plus, the fish are rich in an array of various other vitamins and minerals. Thus, anchovies not only prove to be a tasty addition to sriracha, but they may also imbue it with heart-healthy oils and nutrients for a sauce that is not only delicious, but also nourishing.
Fresh ginger
Ginger is a valuable addition to most dishes because of its nutritional benefits. Likewise, it makes for a tingly and vibrant variation to classic sriracha. As ChilliChump puts it, ginger "... adds a zesty, slightly spicy heat that's distinct from chili peppers." This kick is bright and refreshing, and adds a subtle sweetness that can help counterbalance the sriracha's spice and acidity. You can grate fresh ginger directly into the sauce and mix it in. Or, for a more even and smoother distribution, use ginger paste and stir it until it blends completely into the sriracha. Given that ChilliChump recommends using a combination of garlic and ginger in equal proportions for a surefire way to elevate sriracha, opting for a ginger garlic paste will give you with a quick and easy way to enrich your sriracha with the bold and tasty flavors of these ingredients.
Ginger-infused sriracha is a wholly versatile variation, given that the aromatic doesn't alter the taste of the sriracha too significantly. Rather, it invigorates it with a piquant freshness and a slight hint of spice. The combination of zesty warmth and heat makes the sauce ideal for marinating meat or using as an accompaniment to stir-fry (the aroma of ginger is particularly useful here). Asian-style soups like pho, or those seasoned with herbs, such as lemongrass and cilantro, may also gain extra depth and spice from a swirl of ginger-infused sriracha.
Chilis
Adding chilis to store-bought sriracha allows you to fully customize and adapt the level of heat in the sauce to suit your own preference. There are so many types of chili out there, with various levels of heat and unique flavor profiles. "A couple of Thai or piri piri chilies will punch up the heat level to the next level. But if you want to punch it up a few levels, add a couple ghost peppers (also known as the bhut jolokia)," says ChilliChump. He advises caution when adding extremely hot chilis, because he shares that you can always continue to add spice, but you can't take it away once it's there. Using a combination of different chilis gives you the opportunity to get creative and allows you to curate a sriracha hot sauce that is wholly unique.
You can either chop your chilis finely and stir them through the sauce, or blend them in. The latter ensures a smoother consistency and a more even distribution. So, you'll have less of a risk of getting a bite with extreme heat. Chili powder and chili flakes will also make a noticeable difference when used in store-bought sriracha. They may meld more easily into the sauce than fresh chilis, but the fresh ones are the best option if you're looking for a vibrant color and flavor.
Chipotle
Chipotle peppers, which are actually smoked ripe jalapeños, are characterized by a delicious smoky sweetness. It makes them a popular source of heat and flavor and a staple in many kitchens. ChilliChump tells us that it's this distinct, woody smokiness that truly makes this pepper stand out as an excellent addition to sriracha sauce. Besides offering a little extra heat, their presence "... transforms your sriracha into a more complex sauce with a subtle barbecue-like quality," says ChilliChump. He adds that the end result is perfectly-suited for serving with grilled foods.
Generally, chipotle peppers are sold in cans of adobo sauce, which also contributes to their rich and complex flavor. But you can also buy chipotle paste and ground chipotle for ease. All of these variants will still deliver that signature delicious smokiness to your sriracha. When using paste or ground chipotle, always add a little to the sauce at a time and continue to increase the quantity according to its taste. Alternatively, finely-chop chipotle peppers from a can and blend them into the sriracha, with a little of the adobo sauce from the container for an extra source of rich and complex flavor.
Fresh cilantro
Cilantro proves itself to be an excellent addition to sriracha because of its bright, refreshing touch and hint of zesty citrus. Thanks to its vibrancy and strong aroma, cilantro can cut through some of the sriracha's heat and also counterbalance richer, saltier flavors to help produce a perfectly well-rounded sauce. A handful of cilantro can be finely chopped and mixed through your sriracha before the sauce is left to sit for at least an hour, per ChilliChump, so that the flavors can truly meld together. If you don't have the time to spare, you can also stir chopped cilantro through your sriracha before serving it for a touch of freshness. Or, sprinkle some over the top when spooning, drizzling, or dunking something in the sauce. Cilantro makes a for brilliant garnish alongside sriracha not only due to its tasty aroma and lively sharpness, but also because it provides an attractive pop of bright color for an appealing contrast.
While cilantro is a tasty and refreshing herb for many of us, for some of us, it has a less-than-appealing soapy taste that can totally ruin the flavor of whatever it is added to. If cilantro has this unpleasant soap-like taste to you, then you can substitute it for fresh basil or mint. Of course, the result will be different, but generally speaking, fresh herbs will provide sriracha with a refreshing and distinct flavor.
Agave nectar
Sweet and heat go hand-in-hand, as evidenced by the basic flavor profile of sriracha, which is both sweet and tangy. As such, adding a little extra sweetness to the sauce is a simple but delicious upgrade that makes it all the more delectable. Agave nectar, or syrup, is an ideal sweetener. It has a mild flavor that won't overpower or drastically change the taste of the sriracha. It simply provides it with a tasty and sweet upgrade. Moreover, it is much sweeter than sugar, so you'll no doubt only need to add just a little to achieve noticeable results.
ChilliChump notes that this potent sweetness is especially useful for tempering the heat in sriracha, which is ideal if you want a more palatable or subtle degree of spice from your bottle of sriracha. If, however, you still want to maintain the original spice level while adding sweetness, balance the agave with additional chili pepper, per ChilliChump's suggestion. The resulting combination of sweet and spicy flavors is both highly adaptable and incredibly appealing. This sweeter hot sauce is exceptionally easy to eat and is suitable for pairing with a wide range of dishes.
Honey
If you're interested in not only adding sweetness, but also imparting extra flavor, honey may be the ideal addition for your sriracha. Honey, with its own distinct rich and earthy taste, adds a layer of complexity to sriracha that the regular sugar found in most store-bought bottles just can't replicate. ChilliChump points out that different types of honey will each provide their own subtle, but unique, twist on sriracha. The honey varieties have varying degrees of sweetness and floral notes, so you're free to experiment with whatever kind you have on-hand.
The sweet and spicy combination made by mixing honey with sriracha lends itself well to marinades for meat and fish, drizzles for roasted vegetables, or dips for an array of appetizers. Thanks to its sticky and shiny consistency, honey-infused sriracha also makes an excellent glaze because it's thick and tacky enough to coat everything from chicken wings to grilled vegetables. The typical flavors of sriracha paired with the unctuousness and sweetness of honey also make a perfect topping for corn dogs. The contrast becomes even more irresistible when paired with indulgent golden-brown, deep-fried batter. Indeed, there are a wide range of culinary applications for sriracha flavored with honey, making this a no-brainer for an instant and versatile upgrade.
Asafetida
Asafetida, also known as hing, is a staple Indian spice that certainly packs a flavorful punch. It's incredibly potent, with a savory taste often likened to onions and leeks. This makes it highly compatible with sriracha's garlicky flavor. Only a little of the spice is needed to make a noticeable difference, and ChilliChump says that you can "Add a just a pinch of asafetida powder to your sriracha for a flavor explosion." Use a very small amount at first and taste before incrementally adding more.
You may find that asafetida has a pungent aroma, which can be credited to its sulfur compounds. This odor has earned it the less-than-favorable nickname "the devil's dung." But once it is incorporated in properly, its scent is subdued by the sriracha. Meanwhile, the spice can draw out the flavors of other ingredients as well. It imparts its own inimitable umami and an allium-like flavor that transforms sriracha into a truly complex sauce with a unique, upgraded flavor profile.