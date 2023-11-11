Adding Sriracha Honey To Corn Dog Batter Gives It The Perfect Sweet Heat
Battered and fried hot dogs carry memories of summer picnics and days spent wandering the local county fair, yet even tried-and-true recipes offer room for creative improvisation. Such is the case with the simple addition of sriracha honey for your next batch of homemade corn dogs. For those who like a bit more heat packed into their snacks and meals, stirring this spicy condiment into the mix will enhance the batter for this classic, unabashedly American favorite, and your sweet and spicy corn dogs may easily become the star of your kitchen.
To brighten dull afternoons or provide a light-hearted dinner idea for your next house party in an instant add sriracha honey to bring warming spices and a subtle contrast of earthy sweetness that becomes irresistible when fried. If you're skeptical about the inclusion, try dipping a warm hot dog into a shallow dish of sriracha honey. After the first bite, you may be looking for more ways to add a similar touch of sweet garlicky spice to other fried recipes like onion rings and crispy cauliflower.
Inviting spicy sweetness to a classic favorite
Honey helps balance out the punch of the extra pepper you'll be folding into your batter, creating a sweet contrast that will send your taste buds on a carnival ride of their own. Once you've made sriracha honey by mixing sriracha, rice vinegar, honey, butter, and garlic, reserve a small dish for dipping hot corn dogs and sides you may be serving with the treat. To further showcase your culinary skills, consider making your own sriracha so that you can adjust the taste and heat level to suit your palate. Both your homemade sriracha and sriracha honey can be easily modified before you begin adding it to the batter for your fried goods.
While the batter you make may pack a different punch from the deep-fried corn dogs you will take out of boiling pots of oil, taste your creations, and adjust spices as necessary. It can be helpful to make two batches of hot dogs — mild and hot — to accommodate diners' varying tolerances for heat. With a recipe this tempting to sink your teeth into, you may want to make more than what you think you'll need and freeze any leftovers that aren't snatched up.