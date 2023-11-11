Adding Sriracha Honey To Corn Dog Batter Gives It The Perfect Sweet Heat

Battered and fried hot dogs carry memories of summer picnics and days spent wandering the local county fair, yet even tried-and-true recipes offer room for creative improvisation. Such is the case with the simple addition of sriracha honey for your next batch of homemade corn dogs. For those who like a bit more heat packed into their snacks and meals, stirring this spicy condiment into the mix will enhance the batter for this classic, unabashedly American favorite, and your sweet and spicy corn dogs may easily become the star of your kitchen.

To brighten dull afternoons or provide a light-hearted dinner idea for your next house party in an instant add sriracha honey to bring warming spices and a subtle contrast of earthy sweetness that becomes irresistible when fried. If you're skeptical about the inclusion, try dipping a warm hot dog into a shallow dish of sriracha honey. After the first bite, you may be looking for more ways to add a similar touch of sweet garlicky spice to other fried recipes like onion rings and crispy cauliflower.