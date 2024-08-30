Why Fried Dough Just Won't Work Out In Your Air Fryer

Air fryers are often seen as a good substitute for deep frying, thanks to the variety of easy and well-beloved recipes you can make in them. They present a healthier alternative to frying food in a lot of oil, as well as a faster way of roasting food you'd normally bake in an oven. When a kitchen gadget saves you time and simultaneously promotes a healthy lifestyle, it's hard to argue against it, but even America's favorite kitchen appliance has its limitations. Because air fryers heat food with hot air, they're much more similar to a convection oven than they are to a deep fryer. That's why there are some dishes for which the air fryer simply cannot replace deep frying — one of them is pastry dough.

Any type of soft dough that you're used to dropping directly into hot oil just won't work out in your air fryer. When you drop wet dough directly into oil, it's immediately heated to a high temperature and therefore instantly able to hold shape. Moist dough (like the one you need for churros) or liquid batter (as used in fried bananas) can't keep their intended shape in an air fryer. Instead, they make a mess and don't turn out right texture-wise. That means churros are still the best when fried in oil, like Spaniards intended it, and should not be seeing the inside of your air fryer anytime soon.