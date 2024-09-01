Why You Should Think Twice Before Squeezing Lemon Juice On Hot Food

Just like their fellow citrus fruits, lemons are incredibly good for you for a multitude of reasons. They can reduce the risk of cancer, improve your digestion, and are even said to help with weight loss. Perhaps most notably, they're super rich in vitamin C, meaning that they can be the sour-but-effective punch your immune system needs during cold and flu season. Of course, they taste really good, too. A little squeeze of acidity helps balance out other flavors that are present in your recipes. However, there's one important tip to remember when cooking with lemons: Think twice about squeezing the juice onto hot food, as heat will destroy the vitamin C that lies within, eliminating that immune system boost.

Interestingly enough, the nutrient makeup of many foods is altered during the cooking process. This is especially true for vitamin C, which is a water-soluble and temperature-sensitive vitamin. It dissolves easily in water — especially when that water is hot — and it can be degraded by elevated temperatures as low as 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, if you're looking to consume more vitamin C in the form of lemons, you'll want to make sure that your food cools down before adding a bit of citrusy sunshine to it.