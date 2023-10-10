A Bit Of Citrus Cuts Through Your Curry's Richness Like A Zesty Knife

Many curry recipes call for citrus and there are a few ways to incorporate it into the dish. However, if your recipe does not specify its inclusion, there's no rule stating you can't add your own. Citrus fruits that are commonly used in curry include limes, lemons, oranges, and even grapefruits. (Tamarind, with its zippy tang, can also be used).

The most direct way to add citrus to your curry is freshly squeezed right on top just before the dish is served. But before you start squeezing, it's best to taste your curry first to determine if you think it would benefit from it and if so, to gauge how much you think it needs. It's all about personal flavor preference. To avoid overdoing it, start with a little bit, tasting and adjusting from there.

A second way to integrate citrus into your curry is in the sauce itself (a lot of recipes call for this). While you might not get the same vibrance as the first method, it will infuse the flavor evenly throughout the dish, adding dimension. Lastly, you can suffuse citrus into your dish via the rice. This works especially well with Thai curries — creamy coconut-lime rice anyone?

Of course, you can always be bold and use all three citrus-imbuing techniques for an extra zingy dish that will curry favor with even the most discerning of palates.