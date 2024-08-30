Use A Tortilla For The Easiest, Cheesiest Garlic Bread

As evidenced by chimichanga burritos and countless quesadilla recipes, flour tortillas are pliable vessels for cheese and other spreadable condiments, and they crisp up beautifully in the fryer, oven, or over a griddle. So, swapping bread for flour tortillas to make cheesy, herby garlic bread is an easy and logical move.

Flour tortillas have a neutral flavor that'll pair with any ingredient you plan on spreading or stuffing into them. Plus, you can customize the thickness of your cheesy garlic tortilla by either making a crispy flatbread with a single tortilla or layering ingredients between multiple tortillas. A layered garlic cheese tortilla guarantees the cheesiest, most decadent results. All it takes to assemble this garlic bread hack is spreading garlic butter over a tortilla, followed by a generous layer of shredded mozzarella, a second tortilla, and a final layer of butter and cheese. Then you can slide the tortilla into an air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 3 to 5 minutes, or into the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You can cut them into strips or triangles fresh out of the fryer.

If the ease and efficiency of this tortilla hack don't convince you, the cheese pull certainly will. You can also make a single-layer garlic and cheese tortilla for a lighter option with nice crisp edges to contrast the cheesy, buttery center. A single-layer flatbread will take around the same time in the air fryer and around 10 minutes in the oven.