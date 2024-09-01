Change Up Your Usual Roasted Vegetables With Greek Briam

The versatility of vegetables is what makes them as delicious as they are nutritious. If you're looking for a fun new way to work additional servings of vegetable goodness into your diet, there is a great take on roasted veggies that is a must-try. With a variety of ways to add flavor to roasted vegetables, the answer is truly right at your fingertips. Among the many Greek dishes you need to try at least once, take a look at the roasted vegetable bake known in Greek cuisine as briam and get ready to elevate your vegetable dishes beyond your wildest dreams.

An oven-roasted Greek briam bake is the perfect way to change up your typical roasted vegetable game and infuse a variety of wonderful flavors and variety into your dinners, lunches, and beyond. Briam is a traditional dish that is similar to French ratatouille, yet is bursting with a number of essential Greek ingredients that bring the flavor to your bake. As a note, using plenty of quality extra virgin olive oil for a Greek briam is truly a must to make the most of your roasted vegetables. A mix of thinly sliced potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini, bell peppers, and eggplant, Greek briam is typically seasoned generously with oregano and garlic to bring out the deliciously savory Mediterranean flavors.