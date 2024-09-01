Change Up Your Usual Roasted Vegetables With Greek Briam
The versatility of vegetables is what makes them as delicious as they are nutritious. If you're looking for a fun new way to work additional servings of vegetable goodness into your diet, there is a great take on roasted veggies that is a must-try. With a variety of ways to add flavor to roasted vegetables, the answer is truly right at your fingertips. Among the many Greek dishes you need to try at least once, take a look at the roasted vegetable bake known in Greek cuisine as briam and get ready to elevate your vegetable dishes beyond your wildest dreams.
An oven-roasted Greek briam bake is the perfect way to change up your typical roasted vegetable game and infuse a variety of wonderful flavors and variety into your dinners, lunches, and beyond. Briam is a traditional dish that is similar to French ratatouille, yet is bursting with a number of essential Greek ingredients that bring the flavor to your bake. As a note, using plenty of quality extra virgin olive oil for a Greek briam is truly a must to make the most of your roasted vegetables. A mix of thinly sliced potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini, bell peppers, and eggplant, Greek briam is typically seasoned generously with oregano and garlic to bring out the deliciously savory Mediterranean flavors.
Making the most flavorful roasted vegetables
Whereas a hearty batch of herbed roasted root vegetables is simple enough to make, taking the time to assemble a carefully curated Greek briam raises the typical roasted vegetable offering up a notch or two. The medley of flavors present in the vegetables and seasonings is further enhanced in the roasting process, creating a savory dish filled with complex and tangy flavor notes that can't be beat. Albeit a vegetable-forward dish, this is much more than a mere go-with and can perfectly star as the centerpiece of your dinner if you so choose. To add more protein to your roasted vegetables, try sprinkling a generous bit of crumbled Greek feta cheese on top of your briam after taking it out of the oven.
If you do wish to pair it as a side dish, there are also several options of coordinating entrées that can complement this vegetable casserole. Make your very best lamb souvlaki recipe to pair up with a briam for a crowd-pleasing Greek dinner. If you prefer to keep your meal entirely vegetarian, you can also make portobello mushroom gyros alongside your roasted vegetable briam. Remember to have a side of chewy pita bread on hand for dipping into the oil, sauce, and drippings! However you want it, trying a Greek briam will breathe new life into your next dish of roasted vegetables — and your next meal.