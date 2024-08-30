It's Totally Acceptable To Add Pasta To Your Stir-Fry And Here's Why You Should

Let's be honest: One of the most difficult things in the world to do is to make one single serving of pasta. After all, it's so easy to just plop a whole box of your favorite pasta into a pot of boiling water and walk away, rather than having to factor in how hungry you are at that present moment. The only problem is that you're going to be left with so much leftover pasta that you don't know what to do with it all.

Instead of sticking to the basic (and frankly, boring) jarred pasta sauce topping, you can transform your leftover noodles into a tasty stir-fry. When you leave your pasta in the fridge and nuke it in the microwave, it tends to get soft and mushy. If you want to preserve your pasta's texture and add a new dimension of flavor, toss it into a hot, oiled wok with some aromatics like garlic and ginger, veggies, and a protein. Then, add your sauce of choice, and you'll have an even more exciting (and tasty way) to enjoy this all-too-common leftover.