A Tomato Relish Brightens Up Your Steak Dinner

Meat eaters the world over can all agree that a steak dinner is a delicious indulgence that can be enjoyed in many ways. Ranging from simple to luxurious, the methods for getting your steak just the way you like it are vast. If you're a standard meat-and-potatoes type, there's a cut of steak that's perfect to suit your appetite, and if your tastes tend towards leaner cuts of meat, there are plenty of styles to choose from too. One amazing way to dress your steak up is with the use of a tomato relish. This bright and tangy accoutrement will surely elevate your steak dinner to new levels of complex flavor and create an overall wonderful taste.

Tomatoes and steak pair particularly well together as the tanginess of tomatoes and richness of the steak are complementary to one another. For starters, the acidity present in tomatoes actually acts as a meat tenderizer, meaning that it makes a great marinade as well as a topping. Further, the combination of tomato and steak flavors yields an amplified umami taste, which is made even more delicious with your tomatoes prepared into a jammy relish condiment. Just as juicy tomatoes are perfect for dressing up flank steak, so too can a tomato relish boost the taste of your favorite cut of meat.