The Extra Ingredient You Need When Substituting Mascarpone With Cream Cheese

Mascarpone is a tasty ingredient, but it's not exactly a kitchen staple. And sometimes, once you manage to track down a container and bring it home, you only use a spoonful or two and end up discarding the rest. So if you want to sub in cream cheese for mascarpone in a recipe, we don't blame you, as you're much more likely to use the entire container of the former for other dishes.

However, you typically can't swap out mascarpone for cream cheese in a 1:1 ratio — you need to get heavy whipping cream involved as well. Why? The former uses whole cream instead of regular milk as its base, meaning it's much richer and has a much higher fat content (containing at least twice as much fat) compared to cream cheese. On the flip side, cream cheese on its own is lighter and more acidic thanks to the addition of lactic acid. But you can (mostly) make up for the difference in consistency by incorporating heavy whipping cream, which is the type of cream with the highest fat content at up to 40%.