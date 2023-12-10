Creamy, Lemony Asparagus Galette Recipe
This creamy, lemony asparagus galette by recipe developer Tanika Douglas is a true testament to how simple ingredients can come together to create a beautiful, delicious result. This rustic yet showstopping galette marries the natural elegance and tender crunch of asparagus with the bright, invigorating notes of lemon and creamy ricotta, all encased in a delicate yet buttery crust.
"Infusing the creamy ricotta with lemon zest adds a refreshing and tangy dimension to the filling, and the garlic adds savory depth," Douglas says, adding that a sprinkling of fresh thyme pairs perfectly with the earthy flavors of the asparagus. "Completing this delectable ensemble is the addition of salty goat cheese, crumbled generously atop the asparagus."
Serve this irresistible savory galette as the stunning centerpiece for a lunch spread, accompanied by a crisp green salad drizzled with a light vinaigrette, or as an elegant appetizer for a dinner gathering, paired with a chilled glass of white wine. Regardless of the occasion, this galette promises to deliver and is sure to become a well-loved favorite.
Gather the ingredients for this creamy, lemony asparagus galette
To create this delicious galette, you will need all-purpose flour, salted butter (cold and cut into cubes), ricotta, lemon zest, flaky sea salt, ground black pepper, thyme leaves, garlic, baby asparagus, and goat cheese. You can certainly make some changes to the recipe, such as using unsalted butter and adding a pinch of salt to the dough if salted butter isn't available to you. Don't have ricotta? "While ricotta adds creaminess and depth to the galette's filling, mascarpone can be used as a great alternative," Douglas says.
If you're making this out of asparagus season, substitute it for other seasonal vegetables like tender broccoli florets, thinly sliced zucchini, or artichoke hearts for a similar texture and taste. Lastly, the tangy, creamy goat cheese provides a luxurious finish to the galette, though feta would also work perfectly.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking tray
Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Step 3: Rub the butter into the flour
Add flour and cubed butter to a mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour.
Step 4: Create the dough
Add 3 tablespoons cold water and use your hands to bring together a rough dough.
Step 5: Shape the dough into a ball
Shape dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and allow to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Step 6: Roll out the dough
Transfer the prepared sheet of parchment paper to a clean surface. On top of the paper, roll the dough into a rough rectangle measuring ⅛ inch thick.
Step 7: Mix up the cheesy filling
Add ricotta, lemon zest, salt, pepper, 1 tablespoon thyme leaves, and garlic to a small bowl and mix to combine.
Step 8: Spread the filling onto the pastry
Spread ricotta mixture over pastry, leaving a 2-inch border.
Step 9: Add the asparagus and toppings
Top ricotta with asparagus spears, crumble over the goat cheese, and sprinkle on the remaining thyme leaves.
Step 10: Fold the pastry
Fold in the edges of the pastry to create a rough border. Pick up the edges of the parchment paper to transfer the galette onto the baking tray.
Step 11: Bake the galette
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown and firm.
Step 12: Let it cool
Allow galette to cool before transferring to a serving plate.
Step 13: Enjoy
Slice and enjoy.
Can I use regular asparagus instead of baby asparagus in this galette?
"You can absolutely certainly use regular asparagus instead of baby asparagus in this galette recipe," Douglas says, explaining that the two varieties share the same grassy flavor. "While baby asparagus tends to be more tender and slender, regular asparagus can work just as well with a slight adjustment in preparation," she explains.
If you only have regular asparagus with thicker stalks, it's best to slice them lengthwise or into thinner pieces to ensure even cooking and easier arranging on top of the galette. "This will allow the asparagus to cook through perfectly, without becoming tough," Douglas assures. "Keep in mind that thicker asparagus may require a few extra minutes in the oven to fully cook and achieve that perfect tender bite." If you're worried about the stalks cooking through, you can always briefly blanch them before adding them to the galette.
When should I serve this creamy, lemony asparagus galette?
This creamy, lemony asparagus galette elevates even the most relaxed of dining occasions, and it's the perfect dish to whip up prior to guests arriving. Whether it serves as an elegant starter for a dinner soirée or the centerpiece of a brunch gathering with mixed greens and refreshing mimosas, this galette promises satisfaction. To turn it into an easy and sophisticated appetizer, slice it into small pieces and top each serving with a drizzle of balsamic reduction. Or, easily transport this portable galette to a picnic, where the room temperature slices will pair perfectly with crusty bread, cheeses, and fresh fruits.
"Explore this galette's refreshing versatility by experimenting with accompaniments like herbed sour cream or roasted seasonal vegetables, amplifying the simple dish into a filling meal," Douglas suggests. "However it graces the table, this galette ensures a satisfying celebration of flavors and a captivating moment shared around food."
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ⅔ cup salted butter, cold and chopped into cubes
- 1 ½ cups ricotta
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons thyme leaves, divided
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 bunches baby asparagus, ends trimmed and discarded
- 3 ounces goat cheese
|Calories per Serving
|471
|Total Fat
|30.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.1 g
|Trans Fat
|1.0 g
|Cholesterol
|91.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|38.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|0.8 g
|Sodium
|395.9 mg
|Protein
|12.5 g