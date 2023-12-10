Creamy, Lemony Asparagus Galette Recipe

This creamy, lemony asparagus galette by recipe developer Tanika Douglas is a true testament to how simple ingredients can come together to create a beautiful, delicious result. This rustic yet showstopping galette marries the natural elegance and tender crunch of asparagus with the bright, invigorating notes of lemon and creamy ricotta, all encased in a delicate yet buttery crust.

"Infusing the creamy ricotta with lemon zest adds a refreshing and tangy dimension to the filling, and the garlic adds savory depth," Douglas says, adding that a sprinkling of fresh thyme pairs perfectly with the earthy flavors of the asparagus. "Completing this delectable ensemble is the addition of salty goat cheese, crumbled generously atop the asparagus."

Serve this irresistible savory galette as the stunning centerpiece for a lunch spread, accompanied by a crisp green salad drizzled with a light vinaigrette, or as an elegant appetizer for a dinner gathering, paired with a chilled glass of white wine. Regardless of the occasion, this galette promises to deliver and is sure to become a well-loved favorite.