How To Add A Blast Of Cool Mint To Your Starbucks Green Tea

There's nothing quite as refreshing as a sip of iced tea, but make it green and splash a bit of peppermint in there, and nobody will be able to stop you. A lot of people don't know this (because it doesn't advertise it), but Starbucks peppermint syrup is available year round. Knowing that, you can order an iced or hot peppermint green tea (and yes, your peppermint mochas) any day of the year — all you have to do is ask the barista to add a pump of peppermint syrup to it.

Not to be confused with most of the coffee chain's sauces, the peppermint syrup is like the rest of Starbucks' syrups in that it's dairy free. You can pair it with any one of the other flavors that it offers to make something totally your own — and all the more refreshing. One idea is to order a green tea lemonade with a pump of peppermint for something even more bright and energizing. If they have them on hand, you could also ask the barista to squeeze in some fresh orange or lemon for extra citrus.

For something even more unique, you can mix any one of the refreshers into your green tea lemonade along with the peppermint. The kiwi star fruit would be especially complimentary, given the bright, citrus flavor of the starfruit and the slightly tart taste of the kiwi. Or, if you want an even more intense green tea flavor, try subbing the green tea for matcha.