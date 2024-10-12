Chilled Beet And Tomato Soup Recipe

When you are shopping for beets, choose ones that are firm with smooth skin. If they are soft, that indicates they are not at their peak of freshness. For this recipe we are using medium-sized beets which tend to be sweeter than large beets and quicker to cook. Large beets can take well over an hour in the oven, and can get a little dried out in the meantime. If the beets have greens attached, try and find some that are still bright and crisp.

Since beets are deeply pigmented, they can easily stain your hands, work surface, or clothes. To avoid this, make sure to wear an apron, wear gloves, and rinse your cutting board right away so the stains don't set.

When you get home from the store, chop the greens from the beets, wash them, and store them in your produce drawer. When prepping for this recipe, scrub the beets with a vegetable brush and dry them so that the oil and seasonings will adhere. When the beets are done roasting, let them cool, then peel and discard the skin. You might need to get the peel going by cutting a slit near the top of the beet. Another way to do this is to wrap a paper towel around the beet, and rub to release the skin. Once peeled, go ahead and dice, keeping your gloves on.