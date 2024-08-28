Mix Leftover Cornbread Into Your Ice Cream For A Buttery Sweet Treat

Leftover cornbread isn't just a great topping for squash casserole or filler for your Thanksgiving turkey dressing. It's also a buttery, sweet and savory textural ingredient to upgrade your homemade ice cream. You can use up homemade cornbread or the remnants of the store-bought pan you had for dinner the other night. Leftover cornbread will have dried out enough to absorb the sweet cream you stir it into while still providing a buttery density of its own to contrast the smooth consistency of the ice cream.

Just as chunks of cake brownies, and cookie dough are common ingredients in both commercial ice cream brands and ice cream shop flavors, cornbread chunks are the latest add-ins that'll give your ice cream a sophisticated, artisanal vibe. They're ready-made ingredients that require little more than cutting up leftover cornbread into bite-sized chunks or cubes. You can stir a cup of crumbs into the liquid ice cream batter, reserving a second cup for layering and topping so that you get an even dispersal of cornbread throughout the final product.

Add a layer of batter to the bottom of your freezer-safe container, followed by a layer of bread crumbs, the rest of the batter, and the rest of the cornbread crumbs will create the topping. Then, cover the top and place it in the freezer to set overnight.