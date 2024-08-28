How To Give Homemade Danish Pastries An Herby Tomato Twist

While Danish pastries are commonly sweet and delicate breakfast treats to pair with your morning coffee, you can take them in a savory, dinner-worthy direction by swapping fruit filling for umami-rich tomatoes and herbs. In her recipe for cheese and Italian herb tomato danishes, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye builds her puff pastry with Parmesan and herb infused cream cheese and juicy tomato slices.

She uses a blend of dried Italian herbs, parmesan, and garlic powder to infuse the cream cheese, making for an herbal and aromatic filling to pair with the tomato slices. Tomatoes are the star of the show, so you'll want to look for the ripest, sweetest variety your supermarket has to offer. Better still, this Danish would be one of the tastiest ways to use up your summer garden's tomato harvest. Larger tomatoes cut into quarter-inch thick rounds would cover the surface of each individual rectangular pastry with two slices.

Spread the tomato slices onto a paper towel-lined baking sheet to dry out for a few minutes while you assemble the puff pastry dough and cream cheese filling. Juiciness is a desirable sign of ripeness, but too much juice will result in a soggy pastry crust. Top your Danishes with the dried tomatoes and pop them into the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 22 to 25 minutes. The high heat will roast the tomatoes, concentrating their umami richness, caramelizing their sugars, and creating a melt-in-your-mouth texture to contrast with the flaky, crisp pastry crust.