How To Give Pork Chops A Cheesy, Crispy Crust

There are many techniques to cook crispy pork chops for any meal of the day. You probably don't need us to run through all of the ways you can ensure the chops are crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. However, we do have a recipe that highlights a seamless method to give your meat a cheesy and delectable crust with minimal effort. Remember those shake-and-bake bags from back in the day? This meal suggestion offers a similar coating — without a plastic bag.

The idea stems from our air fryer parmesan-crusted boneless pork chops recipe. The crunchy and cheesy breading comes from a combination of parmesan cheese and Italian-style breadcrumbs. For this dish, we recommend using the powdered parmesan cheese that's typically sprinkled on spaghetti and not the freshly grated version, since it helps make the crust crispier. Then you'll just combine the two ingredients with salt and black pepper, dunk the meat in beaten eggs, coat each one in the cheese-and-breadcrumb coating, and then spray with cooking oil to ensure a flavorsome outcome.