The Most Important Tip For Cooking Crispy Pork Chops In The Air Fryer

There are many cooking methods one can use to pull off crispy, tender, and flavorful pork chops, but the air fryer on your counter certainly makes it easier. Not only does the air fryer require less oil than a pan or baking dish, but it also makes crispy pork chops in less time. There's one essential tip you should always follow when you put pork chops in the air fryer, and it has something to do with how many chops go into the tray at the same time.

The key is to not overcrowd the tray in your air fryer. Place the pork chops in one layer without any overlap of each piece of meat, leaving a bit of space between each piece in the tray. If you are cooking large bone-in chops, or just need a lot to serve a crowd, the best option is to cook in batches. Place the cooked pork chops on a plate or baking sheet and tightly wrap them with aluminum foil while you cook the remaining batches so they stay warm. It's worth the extra time because an overcrowded tray will result in soggy meat — and nobody wants to bite into a limp pork chop.