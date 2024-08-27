Use Up Your Leftover Steak In Fresh Summer Rolls

Do you ever have leftover steak in the fridge from your weekend cookout? If the answer's yes, then it's time to try a unique dish that doesn't even require you to reheat the steak (and potentially turn it chewy). We're talking steak summer rolls, inspired by the dish from your local Thai or Vietnamese eatery.

It's an easy and very tasty way to use up any leftover ribeye, skirt steak, or whatever cut that's sitting lonely on the fridge shelf. And it's also a quick route to whipping up a relatively healthy lunch or dinner. Summer rolls are easy to customize with any vegetable that you already have stocked in the kitchen. This works as one of those meals where you clean out the fridge to eliminate food waste. You might not have the rice papers to wrap it all up, but they're easy to find in the international aisle in the grocery store or the closest Asian market. Then all you have to do is finish it off with a dipping sauce and you've got a meal that you likely didn't consider before reading this.