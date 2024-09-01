The Toothpick Trick That Ensures Tall And Flaky Homemade Biscuits

For many home bakers, making fluffy biscuits can be tricky. While you might have followed your recipe to the letter, getting the perfect results can be about more than using ultra-cold butter and incorporating it into the flour (don't forget to use unsalted butter, by the way). Once you've formed the dough and cut out the individual biscuits, you can use a simple toothpick to get picture-ready biscuits. It's as simple as poking a few of the tiny wooden skewers into each biscuit before baking them off in the oven.

To use this easy tip, think of it like doweling a cake, which usually calls for inserting rods into said cake for stability. Try to press the toothpicks all the way to the bottom of the biscuit dough, so that the toothpick extends through each biscuit and touches the baking sheet below. Aim to use at least two, if not three toothpicks per biscuit, too. This will help ensure that your biscuits turn out perfectly fluffy and uniformly shaped.