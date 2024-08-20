Can You Buy Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Syrup?

The annual return of Starbucks' pumpkin spice drinks serves as a pivotal seasonal marker. Cravings for pumpkin spice lattes before they hit Starbucks' store menus are reasonable, and we understand the desire to try to replicate these sweet, comforting flavors in your own kitchen. While you can sometimes buy Starbucks' syrups from your favorite branch, they aren't always available. The location you visit hoping to purchase a particular flavor to bring home could have low stock so the store staff won't be able to sell any in case they run out for other customers.

And, unfortunately for lovers of all things pumpkin spice, pumpkin spice syrup is a particular seasonal favorite that cannot be purchased at all. In fact, staff at Starbucks can lose their jobs for selling the syrup to you if they try to slide you a container on the down-low. They're not even allowed to give you a few pumps in a cup. Though you may be able to find Starbucks' syrups and flavors online, these products may not deliver the same kinds of recipes your favorite baristas use to make your beloved Frappuccino and latte orders. Astute connoisseurs of Starbucks' pumpkin-flavored drinks have noticed that any pumpkin sauce products Starbucks has sold to customers aren't the same as the syrup added to drinks in store. This has paved the way for black market finds at extortionate prices, not all of which are reliable.