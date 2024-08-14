Can Starbucks Make The PSL For Customers Early?

It's hard to believe summer is already coming to an end, but with fall quickly approaching you may develop a craving for your first pumpkin spice latte of the season. We've already uncovered a leak of the Starbucks 2024 fall menu, which includes three new beverages in addition to the iconic PSL. And one Starbucks barista even posted photos of pumpkin spice syrup bottles on Reddit in late July. Since some locations already possess the orange syrup, you might wonder if you can snag a pumpkin spiced latte early from Starbucks.

Unfortunately for our PSL craving friends the answer is likely no. While many locations appear to have the necessary syrup in stock, rumors are that the early arrivals are for barista training in late July to prepare for the big day. Of course, there's no official word on this from Starbucks yet, but a look at the online ordering portal shows no signs of the drink's availability quite yet. With that in mind, even if you have a relationship with the baristas at your local Starbucks, you may not want to pressure them into giving you a taste. Instead, try this Starbucks iced drink hack that involves its berry-flavored pearls as it will be leaving the menu shortly.