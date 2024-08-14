Can Starbucks Make The PSL For Customers Early?
It's hard to believe summer is already coming to an end, but with fall quickly approaching you may develop a craving for your first pumpkin spice latte of the season. We've already uncovered a leak of the Starbucks 2024 fall menu, which includes three new beverages in addition to the iconic PSL. And one Starbucks barista even posted photos of pumpkin spice syrup bottles on Reddit in late July. Since some locations already possess the orange syrup, you might wonder if you can snag a pumpkin spiced latte early from Starbucks.
Unfortunately for our PSL craving friends the answer is likely no. While many locations appear to have the necessary syrup in stock, rumors are that the early arrivals are for barista training in late July to prepare for the big day. Of course, there's no official word on this from Starbucks yet, but a look at the online ordering portal shows no signs of the drink's availability quite yet. With that in mind, even if you have a relationship with the baristas at your local Starbucks, you may not want to pressure them into giving you a taste. Instead, try this Starbucks iced drink hack that involves its berry-flavored pearls as it will be leaving the menu shortly.
When can customers officially order a PSL at Starbucks?
With all of this discussion, it makes sense if you want to know when the pumpkin spiced latte officially launches at Starbucks. Last year, the coffee chain launched the PSL on August 24, 2023 in celebration of the drink's 20th anniversary. The cafe traditionally converts to the fall menu (with the PSL) around the same time annually, so it's safe to expect it around late August. And in fact, the same Instagram account that leaked the fall menu speculates the first menu drop might happen on August 22, 2024.
If you simply cannot wait that long, consider making a PSL at home with our DIY classic pumpkin spice latte. It uses a homemade syrup made with real pumpkin puree and maple syrup to satisfy your craving until Starbucks officially releases its concoction. For an even easier option, Starbucks recently announced its store-bought products (like the bottled Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte, pumpkin-flavored ground coffee, and K-cups) officially hit grocery stores across the country this week to hold you over.