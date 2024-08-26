Strawberry Shortcake Cookies Are A Simpler Way To Enjoy The Classic Dessert

You also don't have to sacrifice any of the components of classic strawberry shortcakes with this cookie recipe, because it has all of the necessary parts. For the strawberries, you'll use a cup of diced fresh strawberries, which goes into the cookie batter. You want the best quality strawberries, so try this easy hack to find the freshest berries at the grocery store before you start. If fresh strawberries aren't an option, Jessica Morone says you can use frozen strawberries if you thaw them first and adjust the cooking time. Dried and freeze-dried berries can also work with a few adjustments.

Even the cookies have a shortbread quality to pay homage to the dessert you might be used to with a similar texture according to Morone. Making the dough from scratch is always preferred, but there are premade shortbread cookie mixes available to make it easier. Now, there's no whipped cream — but the glaze made with powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and milk offers a light and sweet touch like the former ingredient does on the cake-form of the treat. And if you just can't fathom no whipped cream, serve the cookies with a squirt on top, similar to how British scones are served with berries and clotted cream.