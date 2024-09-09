The Important Tip To Know If You're Boiling Water In A Cast Iron Pot

Of all the ingredients you shouldn't use with cast iron cookware, water might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But unfortunately, it's true that you shouldn't boil water in a cast iron pan. At least, you shouldn't boil water for extended periods of time at a rolling boil. Doing this can actively break down the pan's seasoning — that nonstick coating you worked so hard to build up.

What you can safely do, however, is keep it quick. Boiling water for 10-15 minutes at a time is unlikely to do much damage. What's more, you can safely boil water or water-based liquids (like soups, stocks, or stews) for up to an hour as long as you keep the heat low enough to maintain a gentle simmer. For thick recipes with minimal water content, like cheese sauces or chili, you can simmer them for longer than an hour without affecting your pan. For the most part, if you really need that water to reach a long, rolling boil, you're better off grabbing a separate stock pot that can handle the task without issue.