The Crucial Reason You Should Never Boil Water In A Cast Iron Pan

Cast iron pans should be a mainstay in any kitchen if you ask us. They're a tried and true kitchen essential that have stood the test of time and were as commonplace in the kitchens of centuries past as they are in modern ones. And for good reason, they're simply unbeatable as a must-have kitchen tool for everything from frying an egg or searing greens to sauteeing a tofu steak. With this type of cookware, a little proper maintenance goes a long way, and one of the few food prep acts you should never do in your cast iron pan is boil water.

Simmering a little sauce or marinade is nothing to sweat. What you want to avoid, however, is an extended roiling boil, like when cooking pasta or beans. A cast iron skillet isn't the right tool for the job if boiling is required. Doing so can cause the all-important seasoning on the surface of the pan to flake off. This not only results in unappetizing black flakes in your meal but also degrades and chips away at the seasoning, which is paramount when cooking with cast iron.