6 Ingredients This Personal Chef Would Never Use In Cast Iron

No kitchen is complete without a cast iron skillet. Known for its ability to retain and distribute heat evenly, cast iron is the stuff many food traditions are built upon. These skillets are so treasured, they're often passed down from generation to generation. Whether you're making a giant chocolate crinkle cookie, a quick-and-easy stir-fry, or roasting a whole chicken, cast iron is a great choice for preparing a variety of dishes. Their durability makes them a dependable all-around workhorse in the kitchen.

In culinary school, I learned the nuances of cooking in cast iron, the tips you need when cooking with it, the best uses for your cast iron skillet, and why it's important to cook with cast iron pans often. When I cooked for clients as a personal chef, I typically brought my own pots and pans — but if I found a cast iron in their kitchen, I'd use that instead if it was the better option.

As versatile as it is, it should not be your first choice for all tasks. There are some foods that are best cooked in pans made of other materials. For best results, keep these foods out of your cast iron pots and pans.