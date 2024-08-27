Are Sardines Cooked Before They're Canned?

Tinned fish is having a moment. The longtime pantry staple has gone viral on social media from upscale canned seafood clocking in around $14 to $20 per can to classic, humble tinned sardines — the latter of which we're exploring today. (For the uninitiated, we have a detailed beginner's guide on how to eat sardines.)

Sardines (not to be confused with anchovies) are small, oily fish with flaky texture and meaty flavor. Happily, for convenience's sake, tinned sardines are cooked before canning. They're typically steamed, fried, or smoked, and the can will indicate which cooking method was used. If the packaging bears no indication of the cooking method, then you should pass 'em up for a higher-quality option (Wild Planet is our favorite tinned-sardine brand). You can eat those bad boys straight out of the can.

Canned sardines come already cooked to extend their shelf life as a hardy pantry ingredient home cooks can keep on hand for future recipes. Cooked sardines properly canned last longer and pose less risk of spoilage than raw fish. They can also help foodies meet the FDA-recommended eight to 12 ounces of seafood per week. But, beyond their health benefits, we're all about tinned sardines for their culinary prowess. They're a delicious snack on their own, but tinned sardines are also a wicked versatile ingredient in myriad recipes from pasta to dips to Niçoise salad.