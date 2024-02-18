The Absolute Best Canned Sardines Are Packed In Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sometimes we get lucky enough to live through an amazing food renaissance, and we are getting that now with canned seafood. Preserved seafood like sardines, mussels, and tuna have long been part of the culinary landscape in Europe, but never quite made the same impact stateside, where it always seemed dismissed as a cheap, low-quality alternative to the fresh stuff. Luckily people have been waking up to the idea that canned fish is its own unique way to prepare and serve seafood that can be amazingly delicious, and that its convenience and affordability are a selling point, not a downside. New brands like Fishwife have been taking off alongside old stalwarts, and social media buzzes with videos of easy tinned fish date nights. However, like all trends, people new to canned fish are going to learn that not all versions are created equal, and if you are buying a can of sardines, that means going with oil-packed.

As our taste test ranking of the best canned sardines brands showed us, the one big unifying factor in the top rankings was sardines that came in oil instead of water. Our number one choice, Wild Planet Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Lemon, has oil that was so flavorful by itself you could use it as its own ingredient. In fact all 10 of our top choices were packed in extra virgin olive oil, or an oil-based sauce.