Cauliflower Bolognese Is The Meat-Free Swap You Need To Try

If you're a pasta lover, you'll know the delight of tasting a forkful of Ragù alla Bolognese with its rich and wonderful flavors. The slow-cooked meat sauce is an Italian classic and it makes the perfect topping for a plate of spaghetti, a filling for a lasagna, or even gently spooned over your favorite zoodles or squash. If your diet does not include meat, however, there are still many great ways that you can indulge in this savory dish. Enjoy a vegetarian version of bolognese sauce by substituting a cruciferous favorite for the main meat ingredient. Cauliflower is the perfect vegetable to swap into your bolognese sauce for a meat-free yet decadent dish.

There are so many craveable cauliflower recipes, that it's the obvious choice both as an addition to or as a meat substitute in a bolognese sauce. In fact, it even plays a starring role in a roasted cauliflower "mac" and cheese recipe, demonstrating its versatility and deliciousness in pasta and pasta-adjacent meals. Cauliflower is an ideal substitute for most animal proteins because of its adaptability in absorbing different seasonings and flavors as well as its textural variations when cooked a number of different ways. In the context of a bolognese sauce, you can easily caramelize riced cauliflower to get the perfect texture and taste for replicating that of a meat sauce.