Perdue Recalls 3 Frozen Chicken Products For Metal Fragments

A major recall has just been issued for one of the biggest names in the United States chicken industry, as multiple Perdue chicken products have been found to contain fragments of metal. On August 16, Perdue Foods, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, put out an announcement that 167,171 pounds of frozen chicken products were being voluntarily recalled due to "foreign material" in the food. Jeff Shaw, senior vice president of food safety and quality for Perdue, described the material as, "A very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process." The issue came to the company's attention after customer complaints. The USDA recall is listed as a Class I, the most serious, where there is considered to be a reasonable risk of health issues if the foreign object is consumed. Perdue says it has issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

The recall is affecting three Perdue products, all of which are sold frozen and have a "Best If Used By" date of 03/23/2025. The first is Perdue Simply Smart Organic Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, which has a UPC bar code of 0-72745-80656-8. The second product is Perdue Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders with a UPC of 0-72745-80431-1. And the last is the Butcher Box Organic Free Fully Frozen-Cooked Breast Chicken Nuggets with 0-72745-80648-3 as the UPC.