Tyson Recalls Chicken Fun Nuggets Following Reports Of Metal Pieces

On November 4, 2023, Tyson Foods issued a recall for nearly 30,000 pounds of its frozen, dinosaur-shaped Fun Nuggets after customers sounded the alarm about small bits of metal in their chicken patties. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the recall for "foreign matter contamination" applies to 29-ounce. bags from lots 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210. The recalled packages have a best-by date of September 4, 2024, and the full name of the product, "Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties," on the front.

Distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin received shipments of the nuggets, so customers in those states should exercise caution. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) will post a list of stores that carried the recalled product when it can access that information.

Though Tyson described the pieces of metal as "small" and "pliable," one person reported "a minor oral injury" after consuming the product. The USDA states that this is a Class I recall or a "health hazard situation in which there is a reasonable probability that eating the food will cause health problems or death."