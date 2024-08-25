Why Xi'an Famous Foods Is A Must-Visit The Next Time You're In NYC

There's a reason Xi'an Famous Foods keeps winning namechecks in A-list media outlets, from The New York Times to The Wall Street Journal to Good Morning America — it's that good. Tasting Table agrees heartily, too, awarding the Chinese restaurant the silver medal on its list of best Chinese restaurant chains. Add to this a James Beard Award nomination and a Zagat award, and it's easy to see why the tiny stall at the Golden Shopping Mall in Flushing Queens became a true phenomenon that led to more than a dozen branches opening in the city. Indeed, you can take the word of Anthony Bourdain, who tucked in to a meal at Xi'an Famous Foods in an episode of "No Reservations" and declared, "This place is great. I've never had anything like this before."

Credit ultimately goes to the Wang family, who grew the restaurant from a small bubble tea shop, but also to Xi'an, China, where they hail from. One of the Four Great Ancient Capitals of China and the starting point of the Silk Road, the city of 13 million brings together a number of cultures, including a large Muslim population. David Wang couldn't find any dishes — such as spicy cumin lamb and noodles — from his hometown as he worked in various Chinese restaurants along the East Coast, so he started to make them himself. They took off, outselling the bubble tea and inspiring more attention on the food.