Why The BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter Needs To Be On Your Labor Day Grilling Checklist
With Labor Day weekend on the horizon, we're called to savor the remaining weeks of peak grill season and those long summer days with family and friends. Beyond being prepared with plenty of meats, veggies, and an arsenal of cooking accessories, you're going to need a lot of fire to keep that grill going, and even the thriftiest grillmasters can run through lighters and matches at an incredible pace. That's why BIC recently introduced its new reloadable BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter, which marries the convenience of multi-purpose lighters with a new long-lasting design (it's the company's first reloadable multi-purpose lighter).
The BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter is powered by BIC Maxi Pocket Lighters, which can be replaced 10 times, providing up to 15,000 lights*. No matter how much you love to cook on the grill, there is no amount of grilled shrimp, steak and veggies you can make that the BIC EZ LOAD lighter can't light. By mixing a multi-purpose lighter with a pocket lighter, BIC has made any situation where you need a lighter, from the kitchen to the campground, as "EZ" as 1,2,3.
*based on reloading 10x with a BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter
BIC's new EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter helps you celebrate the end of summer grilling season with ease
The BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter meets your demands for more of the grilled taste you love with an intuitive and safe design that keeps the focus where it should be: on the food and on your friends and family. By simply popping off the cap on the bottom of the lighter, putting in a BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter, and sealing the cap back on, you can keep the fire hot and the good times going without any unexpected interruptions to spoil your backyard chill. Even with the convenient loading, BIC's new lighter is child-resistant, and it's also tested to meet or exceed lighter safety standards, giving you one less thing to worry about while you're watching the grill.
To help you relish in the final BBQs remaining this grilling season and the launch of the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter, BIC has also partnered with social media star and Grillmaster Jack Mancuso for "100 Days of Summer." The campaign features exclusive BBQ recipes from Chef Mancuso, including lemon pepper garlic wings. Jack and BIC are sharing grilling tips and tricks through Labor Day, so you can squeeze every last ounce of fun out of summer and get every last bit of flavor into your grilled favorites.
BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighters are available now
BIC's new EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighters are available for sale now in the U.S. and Canada at BIC.com. You'll also find them on Amazon and at retailers like Family Dollar and Walmart with a suggested retail price of $6.46. And more retailers will be joining the party throughout the rest of 2024.
If you are looking for a deal before you fire up the grill, BIC has you covered. BIC has continued to host a number of sales on its website this summer, including discounts on BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter starter kits, which each include the new EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter shell and one BIC Maxi Pocket lighter.
BIC is also getting ready to celebrate the end of the season with a Labor Day sale, which will run from August 26 until September 8 on BIC.com. Stop by during that time and use code EZLOAD15 to score 15% off your new EZ LOAD Lighter. So stock up on all of your essential grilling ingredients and start sending out the invites, because with the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter, your grill is never going to go out.