Boxed Cake Mix Is Your Secret For An Easy, Low-Effort Sponge Cake

There are heaps of creative ways to use boxed cake mix from transforming it into cookies to adding it to Rice Krispies treats. However, there's one trick that's useful for those moments when you want to make a light sponge cake to roll into a roulade or place at the base of a trifle without making extra effort –- switch the whole eggs for whipped egg whites.

All you need to do is use two egg whites for every whole egg called for in the recipe and whip them into soft peaks before incorporating into your batter. You can do this by hand using a bowl and a balloon whisk, or use a machine to make things easier. However, be sure to clean your bowl well first to make sure there aren't any fatty residues on the surface that could interfere with the capability of the whites to foam up to their full potential (rubbing half a lemon around your bowl is a neat trick to remove grease).The whites should have a light and fluffy consistency once they're ready. Then make up the rest of your box mix as normal (incorporating the liquid into the dry ingredients) and fold in the egg whites in stages, taking care to use a gentle touch to avoid knocking out all that precious air.