Boxed Cake Mix Is Your Secret For An Easy, Low-Effort Sponge Cake
There are heaps of creative ways to use boxed cake mix from transforming it into cookies to adding it to Rice Krispies treats. However, there's one trick that's useful for those moments when you want to make a light sponge cake to roll into a roulade or place at the base of a trifle without making extra effort –- switch the whole eggs for whipped egg whites.
All you need to do is use two egg whites for every whole egg called for in the recipe and whip them into soft peaks before incorporating into your batter. You can do this by hand using a bowl and a balloon whisk, or use a machine to make things easier. However, be sure to clean your bowl well first to make sure there aren't any fatty residues on the surface that could interfere with the capability of the whites to foam up to their full potential (rubbing half a lemon around your bowl is a neat trick to remove grease).The whites should have a light and fluffy consistency once they're ready. Then make up the rest of your box mix as normal (incorporating the liquid into the dry ingredients) and fold in the egg whites in stages, taking care to use a gentle touch to avoid knocking out all that precious air.
Mix your egg whites into cake batter using the J-fold technique
One way to guarantee that you don't deflate your whipped egg whites as you incorporate them into your cake batter is to employ the J-fold technique when baking. Start by cutting through your cake mixture in a straight line before curling your spoon upwards (following the shape of the letter J), scooping the batter at the bottom of the bowl and depositing it back on itself. Continue to do this in stages to gently loosen the mixture until you can't see any streaks. Pour your batter gently into your cake tin and use a spoon to level it off instead of tapping it on the countertop.
The air whipped into the egg whites will create a sponge cake with a light, feathery texture that has a lofty rise, ready to be turned into a jelly roll or sandwiched together with a simple pairing of whipped cream and strawberry preserve. While it's true that the finished sponge won't be as rich as a cake made with whole eggs, it will still taste delicious because boxed cake mix features additives that encourage a tender texture and flavor. To make a richer sponge, consider adding condensed milk to your boxed cake mix. This easy move lends a standard cake a deluxe flavor and damper consistency. Simply substitute some of the liquid in the recipe for a dash of condensed milk until your cake batter has a thick but pourable texture.