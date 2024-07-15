How To Use The J-Fold Technique When Baking

Mastering the art of folding a delicate batter without knocking out all that precious air is vital when making a dish like a cheese soufflé, Genoise sponge, or chocolate mousse. This is because the trapped air that's been whipped into the ingredients is essential to encouraging a lofty rise and delectable feather-light texture. Fold your batter wrong and you'll be dealing with a deflated dessert. Fortunately, there's a simple technique, known as the J-fold, that can help you incorporate your ingredients into a whipped batter without losing its light and fluffy consistency.

As the name suggests, you're going to fold your egg whites into your batter using a spatula in a motion that follows the flow of the letter J. Begin by cutting through your mixture (from the top of your bowl to the middle) with the edge of your spatula; imagine the fine edge is like the flat bladed knife that you'd use to combine milk into dry scone ingredients. Then, as you round the curve of the J, you're going to gently turn the spatula so it can scrape the bottom of the bowl and scoop up the batter before slowly depositing it back on itself. Finally, turn the bowl and repeat the process again until you've successfully incorporated all your egg whites or dry ingredients into the wet mixture in batches, leaving no streaks behind.