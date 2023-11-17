Japanese Soufflé Pancakes Are A Uniquely Sweet Treat, But There's One Downside

You're in a quaint café in Harajuku and have ordered their specialty: Jiggly and soft Japanese soufflé pancakes. Before you, a plate of their infamous pancakes arrives, and they are fluffy and cloud-like. Unlike traditional pancakes that rely on baking powder for chemical leavening, Japanese soufflé pancakes achieve their remarkable height and pillowy finish through meticulously whipped egg whites, creating a texture that's airy and rich, akin to Japanese cheesecakes. Each bite has a melt-in-your-mouth sensation, like eating a marshmallow.

While Japanese soufflé pancakes are a novel dish, there's one downside: They deflate quickly. The same airiness from whipped egg whites that gives these pancakes their charm also makes them prone to deflating. Why? Well, air escapes, like it does with untied balloons. One key when making these at home is to move quickly, from skillet or frying pan to serving plate. Enjoy immediately, on their own, or dusted with powdered sugar. A drizzle of maple syrup also works and we love them covered with whipped cream, dusted with matcha powder, and topped with slices of fresh strawberries.

Another key to perfecting this dish at home is patience. These exquisite delights require low heat over stop top and light steaming in the covered skillet or pan. You often end up with burnt or deflated pancakes if you rush the cooking process.