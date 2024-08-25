For Perfect Lamb Burgers, Be Gentle When Forming Those Patties

American cuisine has its fair share of iconic meats: smoky Southern barbeque, chicken wings, breakfast bacon, and of course, juicy beef hamburger patties. Lamb? Not so much. While the succulent red meat is a staple in many parts of the world, it isn't common in American kitchens.

That changed during the pandemic, if only a bit. Stuck at home with little access to restaurants, Americans started experimenting with new ingredients, and lamb sales soared to the highest point in 30 years. Sales have declined since 2020, but lamb piqued America's attention. Even with the decline, sales are still relatively high. If you're one of the home chefs making your first forays into lamb, consider making something straightforward and familiar. Lamb burgers are the perfect place to start.

To learn more about making lamb burgers, Tasting Table talked to Wissam Baki, executive chef at Miami's Amal restaurant. Baki hails from Lebanon, a country where lamb is the go-to red meat. It's a key component in many beloved Lebanese dishes, like Lebanese meat pies called sfeeha, kebabs, traditional stews, and Kibbeh nayyeh, a raw lamb pâté. "It's important not to overmix lamb burgers," Baki explained. Instead, mix the lamb just enough to combine the seasonings. "After grinding the meat and adding seasonings, it's best to gently mix by hand," Baki added. Once you've mixed it, shape it carefully into patties. Remember: Lamb is typically more tender than beef, so be extra careful.