Take Your Dirty Martini Up A Notch With Canned Sardines

If you like to order your martinis dirtier than dusty roads after the rain, then this tip is for you. Next time you're making martinis to impress guests or celebrate surviving another week, grab a can of sardines to add a briny kick to the sharp burn of an ice-cold martini. If you're not ready to completely revolutionize your perfected martini recipe, there are some baby steps you can take.

There's nothing quite like cracking the code to your ideal dirty martini. Despite this classic cocktail being a relatively straightforward drink with only three ingredients, there are endless martini variations that can make or break your flavor profile. There's even debate over which liquor to use: vodka or gin? Before becoming a complete convert of the sardine martini — or the "sardini martini" — try adding sardine-stuffed olives to your martini first.

Grab some Spanish Queen martini olives from your local grocery store. This type of olive is easy to find and considered to be the premium standard for martinis because of their large, meaty bodies. Plus, it's very easy to remove the pimento filling and stuff it with your own filling. We recommend using a toothpick to fish out large flakes of anchovy and using it to stuff those fish flakes into your olive for a brine-on-brine flavor festival.