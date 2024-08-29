The Sweeter Spirit To Try In Your Next Hot Toddy

Hot toddies are the coziest cocktail you can possibly imagine — a perfect balance of bright citrus, sweet honey, and a warming spirit, served up toasty. A hot toddy is enough to chase the winter blues away and even make you excited for chillier nights during the summer. The most classic hot toddy recipe calls for whiskey, hot water, lemon juice, and honey, plus lemon and cinnamon and other spices like cloves or star anise as garnishes. But there are so many simple ways to elevate your hot toddy and play with different flavors — take the popular swap of apple cider in place of water, or even tea. One of the most game-changing hot toddy refreshes? Dark rum instead of whiskey, as recommended by Camille Wilson, author of "Free Spirit Cocktails: 40 Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes" and content creator of The Cocktail Snob.

"I'm Caribbean, so hot toddies with dark rum are my favorite!" Wilson says. "It works well in a hot toddy because many dark rums already have notes of cinnamon and other warm spices." While different types of rum all have sweetness that could work with the hot toddy, dark rum specifically boasts touches of baking spices, toffee, brown sugar, and perhaps vanilla and even honey thanks to the years it spends aging in charred oak barrels. It's sweet and warming, with both similar characteristics and complexity to the hot toddy's honey and lemon.