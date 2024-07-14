Why Your Tropical Cocktails Need At Least 2 Types Of Rum

When it comes to rum, more is more. At least, more is more when it comes to enriching your next tropical rum cocktail. The best (and easiest) way to enhance the flavor of tropical cocktails is to use two or more kinds of rum within the drink. "Twist my arm!" you may say, but there's more benefit here than just upping the alcohol content. In fact, you don't even have to increase the alcohol content in your tropical cocktail to mix multiple rums. Just add half a shot of each (or whatever amount your tropical rum cocktail recipe calls for).

Why add more than one type of rum, you ask? Rums are naturally symbiotic with one another, enhancing your cocktail's depth of flavor when combined. There are many types of rum you can mix in your tropical cocktails, each offering unique and complex flavors. Our guide to 13 types of rum includes popular varieties like gold, white, dark, and spiced rum. Slightly different tasting notes offer nuance between the spirits. For example, gold rum tends to be more citrusy and vanilla-forward, while dark rum has a taste more akin to toffee and dark brown sugar. White rum is a mild spirit, and spiced rum tends to be infused with spices like cinnamon and allspice.