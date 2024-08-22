The Best Way To Freeze Ricotta Cheese For Later Use

Like many people, we're completely obsessed with ricotta's sheer versatility. It can turn into the silkiest pasta sauce, it thickens smoothies perfectly, and it makes for a delicious batch of bright and fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. Since the cheese is good for practically everything, we love to stockpile it. Whether you're trying to store some homemade ricotta cheese or need a place to keep the store-bought version, it's important to know the right way to do so.

For a small batch, you can store ricotta cheese in the fridge for around one or two weeks. If it's not something you use frequently or you have a larger amount, it's best to keep it in the freezer.

Before freezing, you'll need to mix the ricotta to rid it of lumps, which will help the cheese to harden evenly. Place it in a clean container then press it down with paper towels so the liquid can drain as much as possible. Afterward, you can move the ricotta to an airtight, freezer-safe container or plastic bag. Make sure to date it with when you stored it, as the cheese will last for up to three months.

If you're only going to be using a little at a time, place the cheese into an ice cube tray and freeze it. When using it, only take the amount of cubes you'll use and thaw it, since repeated thawing will break down the cheese.