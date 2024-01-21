How Long You Can Store Ricotta Cheese In The Fridge And Freezer

Ricotta cheese can be used in a plethora of versatile ways: topped on pizzas, stuffed into ravioli, or even integrated into desserts. Because of this, it's a good cheese to have on hand in your kitchen. However, if you're going to have it around, you need to know how long ricotta lasts in the fridge and the freezer.

One key detail to keep in mind is whether the package of ricotta cheese has been opened or not. Unopened ricotta will last about two weeks in the fridge, while opened ricotta will last just a week. As for the freezer, you can store ricotta for up to three months. When it comes time to thaw it, put it in the fridge overnight or until it reaches the right consistency.

Whether you choose to store it in the fridge or freezer, you'll need to transfer it to an airtight container (if it didn't already come in one). This helps keep the ricotta fresh and prevents any odors from other foods in the fridge from being absorbed into the cheese. It also helps to keep the ricotta toward the middle of the fridge, away from the door — this is because anything stored on the door is more susceptible to fluctuating temperatures. Speaking of temperatures, the perfect temp for ricotta to be stored at is between 35 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit, which is what your fridge should be set to already.